Woman Urinates on Verizon Store's Floor After Refusing to Leave for Not Wearing Face Mask

A woman in Roseville, California, took her anti-mask protest to a bizarre extreme this week by urinating on the floor of a Verizon store. According to a report by a Sacramento CBS News affiliate, police received a call about a physical altercation in the store and began heading that way. A short while later, they got another call, describing how the woman had escalated the fight in an even less sanitary way.

A recording of the call features the 9-1-1 dispatch operator telling police officers that three people were "refusing to leave, not wearing a mask" at the Verizon store. "They've been asked several times and she refuses," the operator added. A short while later, the operator got a call back from the store. "They're calling back and advising that that female is pulling down her pants and is now urinating inside the business," they said.

Roseville police said that this is exactly the scene they found upon arriving at the Verizon store off Galleria Boulevard in Roseville. Police spokesman Rob Baquera confirmed that the woman was arrested, adding that they also found several items stolen from a nearby Dick's Sporting Goods store in her car.

Local residents were horrified by the altercation, with many saying that it would be better and easier for everyone in the community would just agree to this public health precaution. Kelly Berger told reporters: "I don't really have much to say except that's probably not the right way to react to it. Simply wear a mask or leave, I guess."

"Absolutely not. That's totally inappropriate. We’re not animals," added Michelle Davidson. "I'm very disappointed that we as a society choose to have this unity and let the virus divide us."

Face masks have been recommended by public health experts at every level, with most agreeing that a cloth face covering is sufficient for any quick shopping trips a person might need to make during this coronavirus pandemic. Anti-mask outbursts continue to make headlines, with some adults claiming that their Constitutional rights are somehow being violated by the garments.

According to a report by Poynter, public businesses have as much right to insist on customers wearing masks as they do on the rule "no shirt, no shoes, no service." Meanwhile, Oximeter tests show that most masks do not negatively impact breathing at all, including one now-viral video on the subject.