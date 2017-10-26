Woman Recounts Scalping Accident After Leaning Over Car Engine

A New York mother of four is speaking out about the horrifying moment she was scalped when her long hair was caught in her car’s fan belt.

In October 2016, Alon Abare was checking on a mechanical problem with her vehicle. When she leaned into the hood, her hair was caught in the fan.

“I just without thinking reached in, and when I did so, my hair got caught,” she told Inside Edition.

Abare then yelled for her kids to come to her rescue.

“I just said, ‘I need you guys to find a pair of scissors and I just need you to cut Mommy’s hair out so that I can get out,’” she said.

Abare’s son, Sam, turned off the engine. Her daughter, Logan, grabbed the scissors to cut her hair free.

“They were focused and they were driven by, I think, you know, they wanted to save their mom,” she said.

Abare now wears a wig to cover her injuries. She has been receiving treatment at the Williams Center for Plastic Surgery in Albany, NY.

Dr. Keimun Slaughter, who has been treating Abare, says that the goal is to have her scalp heal enough so that she can receive a hair transplant. For now, Abare wears the wig.

“I can put my wig on and I can go out and it seems like nothing changed. I can pretend that I’m the same,” she said. “Mentally, it is difficult.”

Auto safety expert Lauren Fix has shared advice with Inside Edition for anyone with long hair working on vehicles.

“The most important thing is you pull your hair back. If you’re thinking you’re looking for a leak, you want to put your hands back, take off anything that’s going to potentially get in the way. If you’re replacing a headlight, or changing an air filter, shut the vehicle off,” Fix said.

Fix also shared four other tips for staying injury-free while working on vehicles or machinery.

1. Take off all jewelry as it can come into contact with electricity.

2. Remove any dangling clothing like scarves or ties.

3. Keep gloves in your car and always wear them, even if you’re just taking a look.