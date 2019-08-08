Woman Puts Octopus on Her Face Only to Get Injected With Venom Right After

If sticking an octopus to your face for the purpose of getting a funny picture sounds like something you might want to try, the story of Jamie Bisceglia may dissuade you. While taking part in a fishing derby in Washington, Bisceglia actually tried this, only to wind up getting injected with venom right after, according to LAD Bible.

“It had barrelled its beak into my chin and then let go a little bit and did it again,” Bisceglia said during an interview with journalists. “It was a really intense pain when it went inside and it just bled, dripping blood for a long time.”

“I noticed that I could not swallow properly. My throat was swollen. The left side of my face was almost paralysed feeling,” she later told another outlet. Taking to Facebook, Bisceglia also shared, “I didn’t know they had a beak that they can inject into you. Well it happened to me. Ouch.”

“I’m still in pain. I’m on three different antibiotics. This can come and go, the swelling, for months, they say.” It should go without saying, but it clearly doesn’t: DON’T PUT OCTOPUSES ON YOUR FACE. HT: @WhySharksMatter https://t.co/yIIXYze0vl — Jason Bittel (@bittelmethis) August 8, 2019

Many internet users have take to social media to comment on the story. “I..don’t understand the impulse to put an octopus on your face at all…”

“Don’t put a venomous octopus on your face, friends. Don’t ride sharks. Look both ways when you cross the street. Don’t run with scissors,” marine biologist Dr. David Shiffman tweeted. “As my grandma used to say, this stuff ain’t rocket surgery.

A woman in Washington was fishing last week and posed for a picture with a small octopus on her face. And… it bit her and POISONED her. She wound up in the hospital, she’s still in pain, and she says, quote, “This was not a good idea.” DUH! pic.twitter.com/RFgFJX0JiW — The Morning X w/ Mark & Chris (@89XMorningX) August 8, 2019

“How many times do I have to tell these kids, DON’T put an OCTOPUS on your FACE,” someone else joked.

“Of all the dumb things I’ve done and will ever do in this life, I’m certain that putting an Octopus on my face will never be one of them,” another user quipped.

South Sound woman’s photo goes viral when a juvenile octopus bites her face!

Meet Jamie tonight on #Q13FOX and hear her incredible fish tale. pic.twitter.com/hogXwHqcYa — Steve Kiggins (@Q13FOXKiggins) August 8, 2019

“This was not a good idea,” Bisceglia has since said. “I will never do it again.”

Photo credit: Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images