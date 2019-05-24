Woman Gives Birth in McDonald’s Parking Lot, Orders Quarter Pounder After

In what might be this week’s most unusual story, a woman gave birth in a McDonald’s parking lot and then ordered a Quarter Pounder afterwards.

According to The Sun, the woman’s husband came rushing to the store to place the order for the burger, announcing that his wife had “just delivered a baby.”

The wild moment took place at the Croydon McDonald’s in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday. Licensee Ainsley Shillington spoke to reporters and told them that the husband was clearly “frazzled” and advised that his wife wanted the Quarter Pounder while they were “waiting for an ambulance.”

“During our lunch rush, he asked for an order for his wife who was delivering a baby in the car park,” she explained. “We served the customer as quickly as possible with drinks and a dinner box and he proceeded on his way. The crew at the time were quite concerned.”

“Everyone thought it was quite fun to have such an occurrence in the car park,” Shillington continued. “When they saw the ambulance in attendance they knew they were well and truly looked after.”

The manager went on to share that none of the employees ever found out the gender of the newborn.

Elsewhere in the world, McDonald’s is encountering threats of worker strikes due to claims of being underpaid. Many employees are warning that they may walk out or refuse to work if their demands for higher wages are not met.

Many political figures are joining them in their fight as well, with Presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard tweeting out, “I stand with the dozens of workers who have filed sexual harassment / discrimination complaints against [McDonald’s], workers’ demands for union rights, and $15 hourly pay. American workers deserve to earn a living wage. #FightFor15”

I stand in solidarity with the @McDonalds workers who are fighting for a living wage and better working conditions. #FightFor15 https://t.co/SBf2RSOzBo — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 24, 2019

“I stand in solidarity with [McDonald’s] workers across the country on the picket lines today as they demand a $15 minimum wage, the right to unionize, and a workplace free from sexual harassment. Workers deserve the rights and benefits they’ve earned,” Senator Kamala Harris said.

“Today, I’m standing shoulder to shoulder with [McDonald’s] workers in the Fight for $15, on strike from coast to coast demanding a union and a workplace free of sexual harassment and assault,” Presidential candidate Eric Swalwell added.

At this time, there is no word on how the potential McDonald’s workers strikes could impact the company.