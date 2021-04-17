Woman Calls Animal Control Over 'Mystery' Animal in Tree, Is Actually a Croissant

✖

A Polish woman reportedly called her local animal control for what she believed to be a mystery animal that was trapped in a tree. Krakow Society for the Protection of Animals (KTOZ) was definitely surprised to discover the major "mystery" was really just a croissant. TMZ reports when the woman called animal control, she told officers that the "animal" resembled an iguana and that residents in her building had been scared to open their windows, afraid that the unidentified animal would find its way inside. "He's been sitting here for two days, and everyone is scared of him," she said on the call.

Officers were allegedly skeptical of the woman's claim, but nevertheless made the trip. The KTOZ worker, who identified himself as Inspector Adam wrote on the office's Facebook post, "I still have a suspicion that maybe it's a late April Fool's joke after all," he wrote. "However years of inspection have taught me that there are people willing to get rid of any animal that causes some trouble. We had an old Yorkie thrown into the yard, a seriously ill cat left in a closed transporter in a dumpster carport in winter, rats, and hamsters with a cage thrown in the garbage, even fish in a street bucket. Maybe someone threw out an iguana."

Z cyklu "Z pamiętnika inspektora" - relacjonuje inspektor Adam. - Przyjedźcie i go zabierzcie! – w głosie dzwoniącej... Posted by KTOZ Krakowskie Towarzystwo Opieki nad Zwierzętami on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

Once he realized the situation was actually of a much sweeter nature, Inspector Adam came to the conclusion that someone probably threw the pastry out of the window as an attempt to feed the birds. It likely got stuck on a thin branch, causing a mysterious form to take shape among the leaves. The Polish Animal Control office was a good sport about the whole ordeal, calling it a hilarious false alarm but they went on to encourage citizens to continue reporting anything suspicious. "It's better to check and be pleasantly disappointed, sometimes—unfortunately very rarely—laugh, than not react, which can sometimes lead to a tragedy."