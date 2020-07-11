Social Media Calls for Supreme Court to 'Ban Viagra' After Birth Control Ruling
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled employers can opt-out of providing birth control to their employees. The court ruled 7-2 (with Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissenting) that employers should be granted an exemption to covering birth control, initially provided under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). In light of their decision, Twitter users expressed their frustrations with the ruling, which many have said directly impacts women seeking to take control of their reproductive health. In fact, many of those Twitter users said that if birth control is "banned" over this new ruling (which isn't exactly the case), then insurance should not cover Viagra, effectively asking for it to be "banned," as well.
This case revolved around a 2018 regulation from the Department of Health and Human Services that exempted any employer from following the mandate and granting coverage for birth control, given that they had a "religious or moral objection to contraception," per ABC News. Seventeen states challenged this policy, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which led the charge. They called the mandate fundamentally unlawful and said that the rationale was "arbitrary and capricious." The ACA, which President Donald Trump has frequently tried to dismantle throughout his time in office, required insurers to include "preventative care and screenings" as part of "minimal essential coverage" for Americans, but left the Department of Health and Human Services to define what specific services qualified.
Following the Supreme Court's decision, users flocked to Twitter to express their opinions on the ruling. Many of those individuals took the Supreme Court to task, saying that if they wanted to effectively "ban" birth control then they should "ban" the use of Viagra too.
Viagra "Won"
Apparently #viagra won today. The SUPREME court said so.— Jan Crowell (@JanKeirstead) July 9, 2020
Pointing Out The Hypocrisy
But guys get their viagra!
Supreme Court Lets Employers Opt Out of Providing Free Birth Control https://t.co/m7M3bidr6t— Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) July 8, 2020
Care To Comment?
supreme court just voted that your employer can deny you birth control. You know what your insurance does cover? Viagra. That’s right, a man getting hard is more important than you having safe sex, normal and safe periods, reducing your risk of ovarian cysts, should i go on?— katherine (@katherinegrrace) July 9, 2020
Definitely A Move
Covering Viagra with health insurance but not contraceptives is the ultimate dick move.— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) July 8, 2020
Because Reasons
Ban Viagra. God made you impotent for a reason.— Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 8, 2020
Keeping It Fair
if they ban birth control they better go ahead and ban viagra as well, if pregnancy is “gods will” so is your limp dick — ☆ (@maarstaar) July 10, 2020
Well Then...
men: ban birth control!!
us: okay can we ban viagra too then?
men: no !! 😡 we need that 😡— bitch ass dyke ✿ alyx (@L0RD0FLIES) July 10, 2020