Woman With Brain Cancer Gets Car Vandalized for Parking in Handicap Spot

A University of Kentucky pharmacy student with brain cancer was devastated when she returned from the library to find her SUV covered in flyers saying “Shame on you” and “Not handicapped, just lazy.”

Reminder that you have no idea what’s going on in people’s lives. I have cancer and radiation treatment. I’m legally allowed to park here pic.twitter.com/00pGG2MNZt — Lexi Baskin (@lexa_baskin) October 26, 2017

Lexi Baskin’s car was vandalized while she was parked legally in a handicapped parking spot on UK’s campus on Sunday. She said a note accompanying the vandalism “said basically that I was a horrible person for taking someone’s parking spot even though I looked fine.”

The paragraph-long letter from the vandal was duct-taped to her windshield, declaring to “make every effort” to have the car fined or towed.

“There are legit handicapped people who need this parking space,” the letter read. “We have seen you and your friend come and go. There is nothing handicapped about either of you.”

Last summer, doctors removed a tumor in Baskin’s brain — and she’s still undergoing regular radiation treatments that leave her dizzy and exhausted. Baskin’s car has the proper documentation to legally park in a handicapped parking space.

Baskin wanted to set the record straight, so she shared photos of the incident on social media.

“Reminder that you have no idea what’s going on in people’s lives,” Baskin wrote on Twitter. The tweet went viral with nearly 50,000 shares.

Baskin said that she was overwhelmed by responses from strangers who said they’d experienced the same issue.

“It kind of breaks my heart because of the fact that there are so many people that are being like ‘oh my gosh I went through the same thing’ or like have messaged me on Facebook and said ‘I went through this’ and they share their story with me,” she told WKYT. “That’s why I want this to get out there to make people aware that just because you can’t see something, doesn’t mean people aren’t going through it.”

The University of Kentucky administration said it’s working with campus police to investigate the incident.

“This unfortunate action was that of a rogue individual unaffiliated with Transportation Services or our police department,” administration wrote in a statement. “UK is a community of belonging for everyone, regardless of identity or perspective, and part of that means ensuring everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”