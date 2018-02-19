When Do the Winter Olympics End

Many have been enjoying watching the 2018 Winter Olympics but soon the games will come to an end and we now know when.

According to a Daily Mail report, the closing ceremonies for the Winter Games will take place on February 25, from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

On that same day, the following events will still be held:

· Bobsleigh – four-man heat races

· Cross-country skiing – women’s 30 kilometer mass start

· Figure skating – exhibition

· Curling women’s gold medal match

· Men’s hockey – gold medal game

In the United States, viewers can catch the closing ceremonies coverage on NBC, as well as CNBC and the USA Network.

The Olympic games have made quite a few headlines lately with one concerning story being about an Austrian snowboarder who broke his neck during a crash.

As reported by USA Today, Markus Schairer damaged his fifth cervical vertebrae during one of the quarterfinal races in snowboard cross.

Somehow, 30-year-old Schairer still managed to eventually get back on his feet and finish the race.

Luckily, the Austrian Olympic committee released a statement detailing that while Schairer will be transported back to his homeland “as soon as possible” by medical personnel, he does not appear to show signs of “neurological impairment or long-term damage.”

This is not Schairer’s first snowboarding injury, as according to his Olympic profile he has three others in his past.

In 2013, Schairer “fractured a joint and tore four ligaments in his left shoulder after a fall in training at Lake Louise, AB, Canada.”

Prior to that, in January of 2010, Schairer “broke five ribs in a fall in the quarterfinals of the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado.”

Finally, his first reported injury happened in 2008 when he suffered a “ruptured cruciate ligament in his knee.”

Schairer isn’t the only snowboarder making headlines at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, China, as gold-medal snowboarder Shaun White recently made formal apology for calling sexual harassment allegations against him “gossip.”

“I’m truly sorry that I chose the word gossip,” White said. “It was a poor choice of words to describe such a sensitive subject in the world today. It’s amazing how life works and twists and turns and lessons learned.”

“Every experience in my life I feel like it’s taught me a lesson and I definitely feel like I’m a much more changed person then I was when I was younger,” he added.

The apology comes after White was asked about past sexual harassment allegations during a press conference following his third gold-medal win.

White dismissed the question and the allegations as “gossip,” which drew the ire of many people.