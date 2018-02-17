Twitter Answers the Question of What Fourth Place at the Winter Olympics Gets You

As the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea continued this weekend, some fans on Twitter posed an interesting question — why don’t the athletes who finish in fourth place get anything?

Each Olympic event is known for having a podium ceremony where the first place winner gets a gold medal, second place gets silver and third place bronze. But fourth place gets nothing, and many viewers felt they should at least get some sort of prize.

And thus #WhatFourthPlaceGets started trending on Twitter on Saturday afternoon, and the ideas people came up with were as varied as they were funny.

The suggestions ranged from a year’s supply of Tide Pods, a free meal at Subway, a hug from their mother or as one Twitter user suggested, a “jumbo sized portion of ‘jack squat.’”

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games continue daily with broadcasts on NBC through Feb. 25.

As of Saturday afternoon, Norway is leading all other countries in the medal count with 22. Germany and Canada are close behind in second and third place with 17 and 15 medals, respectively. Meanwhile the United States is back in fifth place with only nine medals, though five of them are gold.