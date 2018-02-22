Disappointed Canadian Player Removes Silver Medal During Presentation

A Canadian Olympic hockey player was caught on camera removing her silver medal in disappointment during the award presentation.

Jocelyne Larocque took off her silver medal literally as soon as it was placed on her neck pic.twitter.com/m32VdrVueo — Katie Brown (@katiebhockey) February 22, 2018

The Team Canada female hockey team lost to Team USA in the 2018 Winter Games, and one of the team’s players, Jocelyne Larocque, was noticeably displeased, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

As former NHL.com writer Katie Brown pointed out, “Larocque took off her silver medal literally as soon as it was placed on her neck.”

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Larocque’s “un-sportsmanlike behaviour,” with the overwhelming majority of them criticizing her.

#USAvsCAN Okay, who else is going to call out Canadas Jocelyne Larocque for being TOTALLY unsportsmanlike by taking off the silver medal. Horrible look #NoClass — Tim S. AKA BoogeyMan (@TheBoogeyPage) February 22, 2018

“Your team still played very well and yes you didn’t win gold but, silver is nothing to sneeze at either. To see you take it off as soon as it was put on was very sad,” one user wrote.

“How disrespectful could you be to take off your [Olympic] medal during the medal ceremony? What the actual f— Canada,” wrote another.

Larocque isn’t the only Olympian to be accused of unsportsmanlike conduct during the 2018 Winter Games. During a speed skating event a North Korean competitor fell down and appeared to be trying to grab his Japanese rival’s skate.

I’m no short track speed skating expert…..but, how was the skater from North Korea not disqualified when he reached out & tried to trip the other guy after he fell? The officials allowed the race to restart then he tried to take everyone out. 🤣🥇💯 #Olympics #USA pic.twitter.com/XBj4r7oLTn — Aaron Beal (@Coach_Beal) February 21, 2018

Shortly after the start of the race, Jong Kwang Bom took a tumble and ended up on sliding on the ice on his stomach, as reported by Newsweek.

Replays of the fall seem to show the Olympian from North Korea attempting to grab the skate of Japanese competitor Keita Watanabe.

Watanabe was able to shake the grab and continue on, but the race was halted. Jong was disqualified from the race, but does not appear to have admitted that it was an intentional grab.

Watanabe did speak about the fall, however, diplomatically saying, “I believe it was unintentional. His hand happened to be by my skate as he fell down.”