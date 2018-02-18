Britney Spears Cheers on Skier Gus Kenworthy Ahead of Winter Olympics Run

All eyes are on skier Gus Kenworthy as he competes for the gold medal in men’s slopestyle during the 2018 Winter Olympics — and Britney Spears is one of his biggest fans.

The pop star took to Twitter early Saturday to wish Kenworthy luck before his big day in Pyeonchang, South Korea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So proud of Team USA!! Hey [Gus Kenworthy], gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!!” the pop superstar tweeted at the skier with the hashtag, “It’s Gus, b—”

So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch 👍😉⛷ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 17, 2018

Kenworthy, a hug fan of Spears, responded with disbelief at the singer’s message of support.

“Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this. Not sure how I’m gonna ski today because I’m LITERALLY dead now but I’m gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney! [I love you so much]!!!” Kenworthy replied.

Oh. My. God. Was really not prepared to wake up to this. Not sure how I’m gonna ski today because I’m LITERALLY dead now but I’m gonna go that extra mile for you, Britney! Ilysm!!! 😭❤️ https://t.co/yhoEJq1qRL — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 17, 2018

Kenworthy wowed viewers and judges during the qualifying round of Friday’s competition scoring an 88.60 despite injured.

Kenworthy revealed Thursday he had broken his right thumb during training for the competition, and Friday he detailed getting a hematoma on his hip drained, according to USA Today. He shortly after posted to Instagram via the Stories feature that he had six vials of blood drained from the hematoma a day before the competition.

“Between my hip and my thumb, I’m feeling pretty wrecked,” he said.

Kenworthy, a silver medalist during the Sochi games, had the day off Saturday before competing Sunday. He said on Instagram that he would take the day to rest and watch friend Adam Rippon in figure skating and the women’s ski slopestyle competition.

The 26-year-old skier posted Friday that he had broken his thumb, but would still compete at Pyeonchang.

“Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won’t stop me from competing (obvi)… Silver linings! Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic “thumbs up!” of encouragement the rest of the trip,” Kenworthy tweeted.

Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won’t stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence’s hand so… Silver linings! Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic “thumbs up!” of encouragement the rest of the trip. pic.twitter.com/XylPPGAq9P — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 15, 2018

The brace his thumb is in could also affect how he grabs his skis on tricks, a required part of his run that affects the overall style he will be judged on. Despite the limitations, Kenworthy impressed with his qualifying run, scoring an 88.60.

Kenworthy, along with Nick Goepper, are both competing for the gold in men’s slopestyle.