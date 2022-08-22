Allyson Felix Talks Balancing Life as a Mother and Olympic Star (Exclusive)

Allyson Felix recently announced her retirement from competing in track and field. While the 36-year-old is the most accomplished American track and field star in Olympic history, she did it all while being a mother to her 3-year-old daughter Camryn. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Felix talked about balancing motherhood while competing at a high level at the Olympics and World Championships.

"Yeah. It's really difficult. I feel like there's no way to balance," Felix exclusively told PopCulture. "I really try to integrate my family life with what I'm doing at work. I try to talk to my daughter about work a lot, when I'm gone, what I'm doing, and why it's important to me. I'm passionate about my work. I love when my husband brings my daughter to a training session or I'm able to do a school drop-off in the morning. So just really trying to make the two things coexist. But it is challenging. There's no way around that. It's really hard. It's really busy, but I really do my best to be present in all the ways."

After Camryn was born, Felix went on to win two gold medals at the 2019 World Championships, a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics and a gold and bronze medal at the World Championships this year. In her career, Felix has won 11 medals at the Olympics and 20 medals at the World Championships.

Now that Felix is retired, she can focus on other projects and getting her daughter ready for school. She has recently partnered up with Clorox to help educate parents on how to help keep households running smoothly during the school year. "I'm really proud to partner with Clorox," Felix said. "Back to school time is also the kickoff for cold and flu season, and as a mom that wears a lot of different hats, I understand just how hard it is to juggle it all. And as parents, we just really can't afford to be stopped by the common cold or flu. And so I'm just excited to help parents start off clean and offer tips and help to have an unstoppable year for the household."

Felix also shared some tips on how parents can tackle the school year. "Prioritize your health," she explained. "I think that's really key as we send our kids to school where there are a lot of germs, making sure that we are disinfecting things. I'm really enjoying Clorox's disinfecting mist, which I can use on my daughter's backpack, I can use it at home on the couch. And then I love the disinfecting wipes as well and really making it a priority to use them around the house, making sure everything that she comes into contact with is disinfected and wiping up art projects and things like that."