Why ‘DWTS' Pros Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Got Kicked Out of Lamaze Class

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd didn't really have their act together in a Lamaze childbirth class.

The couple took to Instagram to share the incident after being kicked out. "Baby, what just happened?" Chmerkovskiy asked.

"We got kicked out because Peta was misbehaving and not listening to anything," Chmerkovskiy said with a laugh, "That's what happens. This baby's gonna be a disaster."

The caption of the video speaks for itself, "Lamaz class went......interesting. @petamurgatroyd was the worst student in class, but I don't blame her cause it was a million hours long and we've been shown waaaaaaaay too much stuff! My hair is indicative of the 'stuff' we've witnessed. #traumatized #NothingToHashtag."

The dance duo is expecting their baby boy in January and will be getting married in July in New York City, according to E! News.

Hopefully the next class goes a little smoother! Although, we have a feeling the couple is done with Lamaza baby classes.

This story first appeared on Womanista.

Featured image credit: Instagram