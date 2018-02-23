White House on Lockdown After Vehicle Strikes Security Barrier

The White House was put on lockdown Friday afternoon after a vehicle hit a security barrier near the building, the Secret Service said. However, the driver did not breach the White House security complex itself.

According to the agency, the vehicle hit a barrier at 17th Street and E St., near the White House. An official confirmed to the Associated Press that the building was put on lockdown.

CBS News’ Major Garrett said the incident was nowhere near the White House itself, reporting it was “not close to the North Lawn of the White House. Not close to Pennsylvania Avenue.”

The Secret Service also said no law enforcement personnel were hurt during the incident and no shots were fired. “The vehicle did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex,” the agency added.

“The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers,” the Secret Service added.

A law enforcement source told CNN the diver is believed to have mental issues. The sources said it is not believed that she intentionally targeted the president.

President Donald Trump has been busy on Friday. First, he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland, then held a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. It was the first time Trump answered questions from journalists in a formal setting in over a month.

Trump was still at the White House at the time of the incident.