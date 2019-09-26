Whistleblower Complaint Alleges President Trump Solicited Foreign Aid for 2020 Election in Live Testimony

Government leaders are currently in the midst of live testimony while investigating a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump, which alleges he solicited foreign aid for the 2020 election, among another line of questionable incidents. According to Reuters, Trump is accused of attempting to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, regarding a company that Hunter is seated on the board for. Trump also mentioned the name of his personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, as well as U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Following the initial news of the phone between Trump and Zelensky, House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi announced that the formal impeachment inquiry would begin, in order to determine if there was any wrongdoing on part of the U.S. President.

A declassified version of the whistleblower report stated in part, “I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute ‘a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or executive order’ that ‘does not include differences of opinion concerning public policy matters,’ consistent with the definition of an ‘urgent concern.’”

Nancy Pelosi on the whistleblower complaint: “I think what the DNI did was broke the law. The law is very clear. The DNI shall convey the complaint to the Intelligence Committee.”

Via ABC pic.twitter.com/CckhIwrE15 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 26, 2019

Many government officials have since come out to comment on the report and investigation, with democratic Presidential Hopeful Cory Booker stating, “The whistleblower complaint is explosive. It paints a sobering picture of a president abusing his power for his own political gain against US national security interests. Americans deserve to know the truth — that’s why an impeachment inquiry is so critical & our moral obligation.”

“We need to know if the ‘word-for-word transcript’ of the Ukraine call exists, as the whistleblower alleges, what happened to it and why, and how it compares to the reconstruction of the call that the White House released yesterday. Ellipses matter,” Senator Ed Market added.

“I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials that the President is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” Every American should read this whistleblower complaint. https://t.co/9Mk6kLNsIL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 26, 2019

“Democrats have based this entire whistleblower hearing off of a man with zero firsthand knowledge of the call instead of the actual transcript — which shows no quid pro quo and no crimes,” House Republican Whip Steve Scalise offered. “That’s beyond reckless. They are making a mockery of the United States Congress.”

President Trump has vehemently denied that he broke any rules, regulations or laws on the phone call.

