Wendy’s Treating Fans to Free Frosty and ‘Scare-Thru’ Experience This Halloween

✖

Halloween 2020 may look a little different than years past due to extra precautions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn't stopping Wendy's from cooking up some truly spooktacular celebrations. This year, the beloved fast food chain is not only offering up a free bone-chilling treat to customers, but also launching its first ever Halloween "scare-thru" event.

To kick off the celebrations, Wendy's will be putting a treat in the basket of any ghoul headed to their local Wendy's on All Hallow's Eve (Saturday, Oct. 31) in the form of a free Frosty, the delectable frozen treat that everyone goes batty over, with purchase. To score the deal, fans will need to keep their eyes peeled on Wendy's Twitter page, where the fast food chain will share a spooky tweet with a coupon. Once that tweet magically appears, simply click the link and enter your email address associated with your Wendy's app, and you will automatically receive a free "Small Frosty with Purchase" offer in your Wendy's app. That deal can be redeemed through Sunday, Nov. 8.

It is important to note that the link that will allow you to scare the deal is only good for Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1, meaning Frosty-loving fiends will want to act fast. You can keep your eyes out on the Wendy's Twitter account for the tweet by clicking here. If you do not already have the Wendy's app, you will also want to make sure that you download it to redeem the sweet Halloween treat.

Los Angeles-area fast food lovers will be treated to something a little extra. Along with being able to scare up a free Frosty, they will be able to attend Wendy's immersive "Scare Thru" drive-thru. Taking place at the South Gate restaurant – Wendy's, 8810 S Garfield Avenue, South Gate, Calif. 90280 – from Thursday, Oct. 29 until Saturday, the drive-thru experience offers up plenty of ghoulish fun as attendees will be treated to "thrills and chills with creepy fog and ominous lights."

According to the fast food chain, fans will enter the event through "a giant bubbling cauldron" and will be taken on an "immersive" journey that, in true Wendy's fashion, will poke fun at the chain's fast food competitors as fans crash a dinner party scene hosted by the Mad King, encounter a creepy clown, and escape the clutches of spooky scarecrows and haunting jack-o-lanterns. Throughout the experience, consumer giveaways will add to the fun, the first 5,000 drive-thru trick-or-treaters will take home a "Boo" Book.

Wendy's immersive "Scare Thru" drive-thru is available at the chain's South Gate restaurant only. It is being held from Thursday until Friday from 6:30 a.m. through 3 a.m. PST.