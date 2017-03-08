We Should All Take Notes From the Mom Who Banned Her Family From the Living Room

If you’re the head of your household, you know how frustrating it can be when you spend hours cleaning only to have your hard work undone in 10 minutes by a wild child or unruly pet.

That’s why we’re commending this Ohio mom for the hilarious note she left in the doorway to her family’s living room, effectively blocking it off until Thanksgiving.

okay how my mom just gonna close down the living room for a month ?? pic.twitter.com/ALDzJbC8AK — nick denbow (@nickdenbow11) November 5, 2016

Michele Keylor hung a “CLOSED” sign across the doorway, and since then her son’s tweet has gone viral.

“Special permission will be considered for you to sit on my clean furniture and/or walk on my clean carpet only after the following conditions have been met,” wrote Keylor. “1) You have showered and are dirt and odor free from top to toe. 2) You are wearing freshly laundered clothing.”

Keylor continued, “If permission is granted … NO food or drinks are permitted at this time!”

She signed off: “Mom, Payer of the Bills, Chauffeur, Queen of the castle, Person ruining your life, Bossy b**** in charge.”

We don’t blame her! If our living room looked this good, we’d do the same thing.

