We Loved Hearing Justin Timberlake Brag About Son Silas on ‘Ellen'

Justin Timberlake spent some time on Ellen bragging on his "smart" 18-month-old son, Silas. Watch what he said in the clip from Us Weekly above!

The 35-year-old Trolls actor said "he's kind of smart, you guys," and gave all the credit to his wife Jessica Biel. "He didn't get that from me."

"He's pretty rad," Timberlake said.

Check out the family of three's adorable Trolls themed Halloween costumes!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMP3qCZhYU0/