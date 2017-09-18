Soccer Superstar Convicted of Drunk Driving After Testing 3 Times Legal Limit

Soccer superstar Wayne Rooney is issuing apologies after a drunk driving incident in which he had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a vehicle.

The English athlete was pulled over in Cheshire, England while driving a VW Beetle early on the morning of September 1, according to TMZ. He was accompanied by a female passenger.

On Monday, the 31-year-old made an appearance in court. He pleaded guilty to the charges, BBC reports.

“You placed yourself and other road users at risk as a result of your poor judgement that night,” the judge said. “I accept your remorse is genuine and that you are aware of the adverse affects (sic) the events of that night have had, not least on your family.”

Rooney was sentenced to a 2-year driving ban in addition to completing 100 hours of community service in the next 12 months.

After hearing the ruling, Rooney took to his personal website to issue a public apology.

Rooney’s apology letter reads:

“Following today’s court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgivable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

“Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make amends through my community service.”

As for his punishment with Everton FC, Rooney’s lawyer, Mike Rainford, told the court that the striker was likely going to be fined two weeks’ wages, which equals about $400k.

