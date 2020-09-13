Watch: Trump Supporters Rush Into Rally as Village People's ‘Macho Man' Plays

✖

President Donald Trump's rally in Nevada on Saturday night kicked off with a strange song choice: "Macho Man" by Village People. A viral video on Twitter shows Trump supporters running into the rally as the song begins, signaling that they can now enter. The whole rally is under fire for the lack of social distancing and other precautions for attendees.

The video of Trump supporters rushing into Saturday's rally was posted by Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith. Commenters did not fail to note the irony of Trump using "Macho Man" for his theme music. Village People were a 1970s disco group deeply concerned with the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, though the popularity of their music transcended that social circle. As president, Trump has taken actions to directly harm LGBTQ+ communities, leading some to doubt whether he knew the real implications behind "Macho Man."

Just watched a sea of people rush to the front of the barricades ahead of tonight’s rally in Minden, NV. pic.twitter.com/pawt9D2P3Z — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) September 12, 2020

According to a report by PinkNews, Trump has been using "Macho Man" at rallies throughout the 2020 presidential election. Trump has come under fire from musical artists for using their songs without permission before, but Village People initially said that it was alright for Trump to use their song as long as its use did not imply their endorsement of his campaign. However, on June 5, after Trump threatened to use the U.S. military against peaceful protesters, singer Victor Willis issued a statement on Facebook saying that Trump was no longer welcome to the song. Trump has continued to use it ever since.

Some commenters noted that Trump should leave LGBTQ+ icons alone regardless, since he rolled back workplace protections for LGBTQ+ people in 2017 and banned openly transgender people from serving in the military. However, most focused on the dangers of his rally, where attendees did not wear masks or maintain social distance.

According to a report by CNN, Trump spent much of Saturday night's rally casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, saying without evidence: "the Democrats are trying to rig this election, because it's the only way they're gonna win." He also said that he was "probably entitled" to a third term as president in 2024, arguing that he has been mistreated throughout his first term.

"Now I can be really vicious," he said of the remaining two months in his campaign. The crowd reportedly roared with support. "At no time before has there been a clearer choice between two parties or two visions, two philosophies, two agendas for the future. There's never been anything like this."