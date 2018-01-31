Watch President Trump’s State of the Union Address Live

President Donald Trump is preparing to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The speech, which will be delivered at the Capitol in Washington D.C., is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET and is viewable in the live stream above, which is hosted by PBS News Hour.

For those wishing to watch the speech on a television, CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX PBS, CNN and C-SPAN will broadcast the speech. Those networks not air their scheduled Tuesday night programming to air the address

The expected topics in the State of the Union include: illegal immigration, the recent tax bill, opioid addiction, health care and bipartisanship.

Most of the U.S.’s high ranking politicians will be in attendance. This includes most members of Congress, the Supreme Court and Trump’s cabinet.

Among the special guests invited by the Trump administration include heroic veterans, small business owners, a factory worker, a police officer, parents of a murder victim, a wildfire prevention technician and the founder of a non-profit rescue and recovery organization.

Photo Credit: The White House / Shealah Craighead