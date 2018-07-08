Watch NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Spark Multi-Car Crash at Daytona

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in the middle of two major crashes during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night at the Daytona International Speedway.

The first came early on in Stage 2 when Stenhouse bumped into the back side of Brad Keselowski’s car on Turn 3, causing the No. 2 driver to smack against the outside wall. Twenty-four drivers in the 40-car race were involved in the ensuing wreck.

Ten laps later Stenhouse was involved in a second wreck, this time when he tapped the back left side of Kyle Busch’s car and caused him to start a six-car wreck after hitting the outside wall.

Another big wreck. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gets a little too close to Kyle Busch, triggering another crash involving William Byron, Jamie McMurray and more. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/an1jMHil9T — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 8, 2018

With just under 40 laps to go, Stenhouse was on the receiving end of a wreck when Kyle Larson’s rear right tear blew out, causing him to spin out right in front of Stenhouse’s car.

Sparks fly from Kyle Larson’s car, and there was nowhere Ricky Stenhouse Jr. could go. Less than 40 to go! Watch #NASCAR on NBC or stream: https://t.co/WTwvY7sMVl pic.twitter.com/4oORHGzLSr — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 8, 2018

Keselowski spoke with USA Today after he was released by the infield care center following his wreck.

“Ricky was doing the best he could to give me a good push and had a great run to take the lead and the car in front of me (William Byron) just threw a late, bad block,” Keselowski said. “I made the mistake of lifting instead of just driving through him and that’s my fault. I know better than that.

“I’ve got to wreck more people and then they’ll stop blocking me late and behind like that,” he continued. “That’s my fault. I’ll take the credit for my team and we’ll go to Talladega and we’ll wreck everybody that throws a bad block like that.”

Erik Jones went on to win the after leading for just one lap. Stenhouse was able to complete the race, but finished in 17th place.

“That was something else, man,” Jones said in his post-race interview. “I thought we were out of it and all of a sudden we were right back in it, take the lead and ran away. Wow, what an awesome race.”

