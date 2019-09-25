Watch Nancy Pelosi Reveal Impeachment Inquiry Against President Donald Trump

Nancy Pelosi stole the headlines on Tuesday when she announced that the House of Representatives will formally launch a presidential impeachment inquiry on Donald Trump. The news came in a hurry as the press conference that featured the Speaker of the House aired at 5 p.m. ET.

Nancy Pelosi announces an official impeachment inquiry into President Trump: “No one is above the law” https://t.co/DtuEVS3E7s pic.twitter.com/ZFrDQEjp1x — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 24, 2019

“The President must be held accountable,” Pelosi began. “No one is above the law.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The decision was sprung from the discovery that Trump urged Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, to investigate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, over several issues. The White House has not put out any official statement since the announcement.

Trump did send out a series of tweets on the matter, including one that simply read in all caps, “Presidential Harassment.”

“Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news witch hunt garbage. So bad for our country,” read his first tweet after Pelosi’s conference.

During the presser, Pelosi explained how Trump has betrayed “his oath of office” for his reported foul conduct in his dealings with Ukraine.

She added that his betrayal extends to the country’s national security and the “integrity of our elections.”

“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the Constitution,” Pelosi stated.

“Getting back to our founders, in the darkest days of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine wrote that times have found us, that times found them to fight for and establish our democracy. The times have found us today.”

Hillary Clinton also voiced her concern over Trump’s actions. Clinton, who fell short to Trump in the 2016 election, spoke with PEOPLE about her thoughts on the impending impeachment.

Clinton described the situation as “a crisis.”

“This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aide he needs to defend against Trump’s friend, Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is,” Clinton shared.