Watch Meghan Markle’s Reaction After Spotting Familiar Face in Crowd During Wedding Procession

Amid all the chaos and celebrations during the Royal Wedding, Meghan Markle managed to spot her old high school drama teacher, actress Gigi Perreau, in the crowd. The moment was caught by ITV cameras.

“Oh my God” screams Meghan as her old drama teacher Gigi Perreau manages to catch her eye in the crowd! Two seconds before I said do you think she’d recognise you! She was right! @itv @itvnews pic.twitter.com/6QMqLV1lp3 — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) May 19, 2018

Perreau was in the crowd with ITV correspondent Alex Beresford and contributed to the network’s coverage. Moments before Prince Harry and Markle came by in the horse-drawn carriage, Perreau told Beresford she was sure Markle would recognize her.

The actress was right with Markle heard screaming, “Oh my God” as she and her new husband pass by Perreau.

“She saw you! She saw you,” Beresford yelled.

“I know!” a stunned Perreau replied.

Markle was one of the 77-year-old Perreau’s drama class students at Immaculate Heart High School, a Catholic all-girls school in Hollywood. Earlier this month, Perreau said Markle “sparkled” in her classes.

“You see someone nice to the other kids, who gets good grades, doesn’t say anything bad about anybody,” Perreau told Inside Edition of Markle.

Perreau is a famous actress herself, appearing in several major films in the 1940s and 1950s before transitioning to television. Some of her film credits include Has Anybody Seen My Gal?, The Man In The Grey Flannel Suit and To Each His Own. During the 1960s, she appeared in several TV shows and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 for her TV work.

Maria Pollia, another teacher at Immaculate Heart, told CNN Harry is “so lucky” to marry her.

“I know Meghan,” Pollia said. “And I know that she is someone who is a very unique individual who has the depth, and the intelligence and the focus, but also the joy to be a wonderful companion for him and for them to be companions to each other in what is probably a very stressful way of life.”

Pollia said Markle had a “bright personality” during her high school years, calling her a “very unusually compassionate person.” For Pollia, it was no surprise that Markle grew up to be an activist.

Markle graduated from Immaculate Heart in 1999.

Harry and Markle, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday morning. Markle became only the second American to marry into the British Royal Family, although with much happier circumstances compared to the first time.

The first American woman to marry into the family was Wallis Simpson, who married Edward VIII after he abdicated the throne to do so in 1936.