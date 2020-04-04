Watch: Hobby Lobby Manager Confronted for Keeping Store Open Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Hobby Lobby has made headlines a number of times in recent days over its reaction to coronavirus. The craft store chain first announced in a letter from controversial CEO David Green that the store would stay open, crediting his wife, Barbara’s “vision from god.” Days later, however, it was announced that the store would be temporarily closing, though they started permanently laying off a number of employees.

Prior to the decision, however, YouTube user Tammy Rockwell attempted to confront the manager of a store in Cleveland, Tennessee, as to why they’d deemed themselves as an essential business. The video, which was uploaded on March 24, begins in the parking lot, where Rockwell lays out her plan to “ask why they’re open.” While inside, she also notes the lack of social distancing between staff and patrons. As she enters the store, she says that she’s going to “find a manager in here somewhere.”

“How is this an essential business, why are you open?” Rockwell asks the manager from a considerable distance. As the manager calmly explains that Hobby Lobby‘s crafts are “helping people stay inside,” she points out the lack of social distancing she saw when entering. The two then squabble over suggestions put out by both the Tennessee governor as well as the mayor of Cleveland, with the manager pointing out that these closings weren’t mandated by law.

“Ma’am, I just come to work when I’m told to, and we’re open, so I’m here to work,” the manager tells her. Rockwell then brings up, once again, the lack of social distancing at the registers. She’s then asked to leave before the manager threatens to call 911 on her if she doesn’t leave. Rockwell complies, before warning her that “this would be [on] Facebook Live.”

In Green’s original letter to employees, which was dated March 19, the CEO explained, exactly, inspired his decision to keep stores open.

“In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara’s heart three profound words to remind us that He’s in control. Guide, Guard and Groom. We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now.”

As of Tuesday, there have been 163,539 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 2,860 deaths, according to The CDC. The agency is also offering numerous tips on their website on how to stay safe and prepared during the pandemic.