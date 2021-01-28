Watch: Anderson Cooper Flubs Saying 'Insurrection' in the Most Embarrassing Way

✖

Anderson Cooper is no stranger to covering the hard-hitting news sweeping across America, but a Jan. 19 discussion about former President Donald Trump's controversial farewell video and the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots led to a more-than-slightly embarrassing gaffe. In a live, on-air moment, the CNN anchor accidentally said "erection" instead of "insurrection."

With a chyron reading "WH Officials: Trump's Final Pardons Could Come Any Moment" splashed across the screen, the slip-up came as Cooper talked about the former president's farewell speech, a pre-recorded message shared just before Inauguration Day. Cooper noted in the address, Trump "said he fought for America and all it stands for, which is obviously something he was going to say, and that’s what he will continue to repeat throughout the rest of his life." He then shifted focus to the Capitol riot, stating "just two weeks ago he did incite an erection on the Capitol, an insurrection on the Capitol."

@andersoncooper on Donald Trump: “Just two weeks ago he did incite an erection on the Capitol, an insurrection on the Capitol.” 🙊 😬 😅 #blooper #cnn #andersoncooper pic.twitter.com/wXBT9ecFai — Wes Tripp (@westripp3) January 20, 2021

The mix up immediately ignited social media, with one person quipping, "Erection insurrection tomato tamato." Another viewer said they "laughed and laughed" after hearing the gaffe, somebody else writing, "yeah I love these slip ups, Anderson Cooper on CNN also slipped up in saying Erection instead of insurrection. Gotta love Freudian slips." Others were impressed by the woman sharing the screen with Cooper, one person pointing out, "she didn't blink" at the anchor's remark.

Cooper is in good company when it comes to the gaffe. Just days later, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer experienced the same exact blunder. Speaking on the Senate floor to urge his colleagues to set a date for Trump's impeachment trial – the former president was impeached by the House on "incitement of insurrection" – Schumer had a Freudian slip, stating, "make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection." He immediately corrected himself, adding, "insurrection against the United States."

The moment proved just as amusing to social media users. Replying to the gaffe, one person tweeted, "regret to inform you that Chuck Schumer just said 'erection' instead of 'insurrection' on the Senate floor." Another person added, "this has got to be the funniest gaffe evvvvvverrrr!!!" Several noted Cooper's blunder days earlier.