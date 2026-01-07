Want Youthful Skin Like Some of Your Favorite Celebs? Try This Skin Care Line For Melanin-Rich Skin

There are thousands of skin care lines available for purchase, but how many of them are solely dedicated to melanin-rich skin? Brownkind has what you need. Focused on age-defying formulas, their full line can be used daily and longterm.

We spoke with the founders of the skin care line about what was missing in the market and why melanin-rich skin requires different care and treatment. They also provided tips on natural skin care remedies.

First and foremost: could you tell us about yourselves in terms of who you are and what you do.

I’m Dr. Gauri Desai. And my partner and co-founder is Dr. Abhijit Desai. I come with a background of pathology and lasers in aesthetic dermatology. And Dr. Abhijit is a dermatologist, and we’ve both been practicing together for almost 25 years each, almost. And exclusively own the brownkind practice.

Obviously the skincare market is oversaturated, at least to some. It’s a billion dollar, maybe a trillion dollar industry. What were some of the deficits, or what was lacking in the market, that you noticed that made you want to partner on this product line and practice?

Dr. Abhijit: You’re absolutely right that it’s an oversaturated market. It’s a multi-billion dollar industry.One needs to see that in spite of it being a multi-billion dollar industry, with so many brands and everything, for the last so many years, there hasn’t been a brand which has kept in mind the unique requirements of melanated skin. So that is something which has been lacking over the years, because the brown skin population of the world is 4 billion people. And they definitely need more representation, and more products developed. That is the main focus when it comes to developing products for brown skin.

What have you guys noticed is necessary to treat or care for brown skin.

Dr. Abhijit: There are a lot of differences, even anatomically. When we say brown skin, it is the kind of melanin, the amount of melanin, how it is placed in the skin, the amount of collagen that the skin has. All of that differs from white skin. So when we’ve been seeing patients, it’s not only about the presentation of known conditions of skin. But also about general signs of aging and general skin care and what is required for something different for skin of color. What we have noticed is that pigmentation issues start very early on. And hyperpigmentation is caused by many reasons, but simply aging is one reason for why there would be hyperpigmentation and patchiness to the skin.

So we discovered that people come with complaints. Early on they come with complaints of sudden areas of dryness, patchiness, loss of the skin’s radiance, patchy areas of pigmentation. And we realized that all of these tone related issues are just early signs of aging. And wrinkles are not going to come very early, but we do need to look out for these signs when we’re talking about using routine skin care to delay signs of aging.

So all our products are uh sort of having this unique formula, which we call as the even tone defender, which is made of 3 unique ingredients. And right from the entire range from our cleansers to glow moisturizers to vitamin c, to sunscreen, to forming peptide cream to night cream. All of these products have these unique formulas for skin of color specifically and aging. This particular formula ensures that your skin remains even toned. Your skin becomes radiant, the dullness goes away.

The skin becomes far more smoother. All these things are ensured if you use the products daily. The important part is using the products with a lot more discipline because they are gentle products. You can use them over long term. Because when you use products or long term, they act well on your skin and give you the desired results. So that’s why we advise people that you can use these products without any supervision, because they are safe. They have been tested on brown skinned people. And they can be used for the long term and get long term results with that.

Dr. Gauri: And to add to what Abhijit has been saying, the even tone formula that we have used is very rich in antioxidants. And as we all know, aging is because of certain oxidative processes that happen because of pollution, because of sun exposure, because of some of our lifestyle choices. So a daily application of an antioxidant rich compound on your skin does help to kind of delay the signs of aging.

Tell us more about the actual brownkind practice.

Dr. Gauri: No brown kind is our range of skincare products that are sold on our website. brownkind.com, and on Amazon. And we have information about it on our website, as well as that on our Instagram page. So that’s our skincare line.

Do you still have a full time dermatology practice?

Dr. Gauri: We still practice dermatology, but our practice is not in the Us.

Are there any differences in the way that skin is treated in America versus outside of the US that you have noticed?

Dr. Gauri: I don’t think there is any difference in the way the skin is treated. It’s actually the same when it comes to melanin rich skin. I just feel that where we practice in India, everybody is melanin-rich, whether they are a lighter shade of brown or a deep, dark shade of brown. Everybody is brown skinned. So we just get a lot more exposure to patients who are of color.

What are some of the tips that you have to preserve and treat brown skin outside of just the products to use lifestyle tips.

Dr. Gauri: Lifestyle tips would be one to hydrate yourself. And 2, and most important, would be sun protection. Use clothing that can give you protection. Use a cap when you go out, even a visor, If you’re going to be out in the bright sun the whole day, and definitely definitely use sunscreen every day of the year, because nothing ages us as fast as the sun does. And though there is melanin, which is protective in melanin,-rich skin, as we call it, that protection is not enough. So definitely wear sunscreen on all days of the year.