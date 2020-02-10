Walmart Shooting: Video Footage Shows ‘Chaotic’ Scene After 2 Police Officers Wounded

The scene outside of a Forrest City, Arkansas, Walmart is being described as “chaotic” after a suspect opened fire and injured two police officers. In new video from the location, shared not long after authorities responded to a call of a man making threats, several police cars can be seen blocking the area off as the investigation continues. The suspect, identified as Bobby Joe Gibbs, by the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, was declared dead at the scene.

NOW: We just arrived to the Walmart in Forrest City. Chaotic out here as several officers blocked this area off and people trying to figure out what’s going on. Police say two officers were shot and the suspect is dead. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/6F7B6DdV9u — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) February 10, 2020

According to WREG, Gibbs opened fire on officers as they approached, striking both.

Speaking to KATV in Little Rock, a woman who was inside of the Walmart location said the shooting occurred at around 10:30 a.m. local time. She heard around 12 shots fired toward the back of the store.

Law Enforcement has the streets surrounding the Forrest City Walmart blocked off. pic.twitter.com/LtVOeT2jAg — Joneé Lewis WREG (@JoneeLewisTV) February 10, 2020

Of the two officers, one was reportedly shot four times. One of the officers was reported in critical condition after being airlifted, to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment, while the other officer transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

In response to the shooting, a number of nearby locations have been put on lockdown. Kimani McKnight, an employee at the nearby Dollar Tree store, said that the Dollar Tree she works at was on lockdown, according to USA Today. Meanwhile, Kim Berry, an employee at an auto parts store across the street, reported seeing a heavy police presence at the Walmart, which is located about 85 miles east of Little Rock. Berry added that employees at the retailer appeared to have been evacuated from the scene and into the parking lot.

Forrest City School District also said that they were aware of the incident, which occurred near Central Elementary’s campus.

“All students and staff are safe and administrators took all appropriate actions,” the school district wrote in a Facebook post. “We are praying for the officers injured in the incident and would like to thank the Forrest City Police Department for their rapid response to this emergency situation.”

Shortly after the shooting occurred, Walmart issued a statement addressing the incident.

“We are aware of the incident that took place at our store in Forrest City, AR this morning,” the statement reads. “We will continue to work with the Forrest City Police Department to assist in their investigation. As this is an active investigation, any additional questions should be referred to the Forrest City Police Department.”

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.