Walmart Banning Carrying Guns in Stores, Ending Ammunition Sales Has Twitter Sounding off

Walmart recently announced that it is banning carrying guns in its stores and is also ending ammunition sales. Specifically, the company will no longer sell assault rifle and handgun ammunition. “As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same,” Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said in a memo to Walmart‘s employees. The news came as quite a surprise to many, and it has had Twitter users sounding off, with some praising the company for its decision, and other criticizing them.

“After failing to protect its customers, Walmart asks its patrons if they would please stop trying to protect themselves,” journalist Sean Davis chided.

“Someone explain to me how Walmart ending ammunition sales and asking people not to carry into their store would have stopped the nut jobs that shot up innocent people?” someone else asked. “I will continue to carry in any store I please with our without this idiotic request.”

This is a HUGE step in the right direction! Walmart has been one of America’s largest seller of guns and ammunition. They are doing their part. @senatemajldr you’re up. P.S. Thank you @Walmart for your courage to do what’s right. https://t.co/5ViZTM7lCc — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) September 3, 2019

“This is a step in the right direction—and I’m grateful Walmart has taken action—but we can’t rely on corporations to stop gun violence. We need universal background checks, we need red flag laws, and we need to buy back every single assault weapon,” presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke said.

“Interrupting this first day of school to say THANK YOU Walmart for finally hearing the message. No more handgun ammunition and no more open carry!” young activist Naomi Wadler exclaimed.

“@MomsDemand has worked successfully to get US companies to stop allowing open carry inside their stores for years. We made this ask of Walmart for years, including a recent #RollBackOpenCarry campaign by Arkansas volunteers. We’re grateful they’ve made this decision,” Moms Demand founder Shannon Watts said.

While Walmart is cutting back significantly on the amount of ammo they sell, they noted that they will still meet the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts by continuing to sell long barrel deer rifles and shotguns.