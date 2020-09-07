Viral Video Shows Military Plane Catching Fire Over Honolulu

A chartered military flight had to make an unscheduled landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii Saturday night after the plane caught on fire. The Atlas Air Boeing 767 experienced mechanical issues just after it took off from Hickam Air Force Base. One video from the incident went viral and showed flashes of light that appear to be coming from a wing. The flight was headed to Guam, and no injuries were reported among the 212 people aboard. Several videos from witnesses on the ground also circulated on social media.

The plane left Honolulu at around 8:45 p.m., reports Hawaii News Now. Witnesses reported hearing loud booms over Honolulu and saw flashes of light from the aircraft. About a half-hour after taking off, it landed at the Honolulu airport. One of the runways was closed Sunday night, as state firefighters and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting units rushed to the scene. The Department of Transportation said the plane had mechanical issues.

"An Atlas Air passenger flight landed safely at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu following a mechanical issue with one engine," Atlas Air said in a statement Sunday morning. "At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause." The Federal Aviation Administration said there were no injuries, reports KITV. Scroll on for a look at some of the videos from the scene.