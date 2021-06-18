Viral TikTok Video Shows iPhone Users How to Schedule Text Messages

✖

TikTok is teaching people how to schedule text messages in advance, and some users are calling the hack "life-changing." The social media platform is famous for passing on viral hacks, and one posted this week from user Frank McShan (@frankmcshan) gives a simple walkthrough of how to use the iPhone's Shortcuts app to schedule messages in advance.

Opening up the Shortcuts app on the iPhone, McShan taps "plus" in the upper corner before going to "create personal automation." Choosing the time of day he'd like to send the message, McShan advises people to then select "message" in the action section of the shortcut before choosing the recipient and writing out their message. One last thing to do before the message is set to send is to disable the "ask before running" toggle switch, and just like that, there's an automated text ready to send.

While some iPhone users with older models might not have access to the setting, others called it "life-changing," talking in the comments about using it in their relationships and for birthday texts. It's not clear if the hack will work on the upcoming iPhone 13, which is expected to be unveiled in September, upgrading a number of features from the latest iPhone 12.

