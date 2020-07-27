Vietnam to Evacuate 80,000 People After 3 Residents Contract Coronavirus

✖

Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people from Da Nang, after three residents reportedly contracted coronavirus. According to CNN, the majority of the people being evacuated are tourists to the Southeast Asian nation. These new cases are Vietnam's first new cases in 100 days.

The first patient discovers is a 57-year-old man with no international travel history. He is said to have been living in Da Nang for the past month. Two more cases were reported the following day. It was not reported if the three individuals have any connection to one another. Regarding the evacuation process, the Vietnamese government says it will take about 4 days to get everyone out. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, domestic airlines are running bout 100 flights a day to 11 other cities around the country.

The govt said a new test had confirmed the man's infection, bringing the total number of cases in Vietnam to 416 but didnt say how he contracted the #coronavirus as he had not left Danang for nearly a month. He was initially diagnosed with pneumonia. https://t.co/EwhIScanZ5 — Phuong Nguyen (@nghaphuonggg) July 25, 2020

In the United States, more than 4 million people have been confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. Some states have seen an increase in cases over the past several weeks, after reopening but not mandating firm mask wearing or social distancing guidelines. White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx appeared on the Today show recently and stated, "We're already starting to see some plateauing in these critical four states that have suffered under the last four weeks. So Texas, California, Arizona and Florida, those major metros and throughout their counties."

While statewide mandates have not been instituted in many of the hot spot areas, some local officials have set their own guidelines. Miami, Florida has been called the new "epicenter" of the coronavirus pandemic, and the mayor there decided to issue a public face mask requirement. "The growth rate (of cases) has shown flattening since we implemented the masks in public rule and we're following the advice of our health care professionals and our hospital administrators who are telling us that what we have to do now is focus on enforcement," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CNN. "We created a special task force just for that and we've been issuing hundreds of tickets over the course of the week." So far, Miami police have reportedly given out around 300 citations to those not wearing masks.