Viennetta Ice Cream Cake: Good Humor Revives '90s Favorite as 2021 Treat

✖

Good Humor is throwing back to the 1980s and 1990s by reviving its beloved Viennetta Ice Cream cakes. The company shared the news in a massive announcement earlier this week, listing several other new treats for 2021. However, fans who have been missing Viennetta Ice Cream Cakes for 30 years zeroed in on their return.

The cake is coming back with the classic Vanilla Viennetta flavor, which includes a "wavy frozen vanilla base between crispy, decadent chocolate layers in a unique cake shape that is perfectly portioned for an entire family to share." For those who missed the cakes when they were first available, they are made of thin layers of ice cream, with frozen chocolate, notes Delish. The cakes will be available in grocer stores soon, so keep an eye out for them during your next run. Don't skip the ice cream aisle.

(Photo: PRNewsfoto/Unilever)

Unilever announced a whole slate of new and returning treats for 2021 that should be hitting grocery store freezers soon, and the Viennetta cake was just the tip of the iceberg. Breyers will include 10 new treats in the new year, including two new flavors, Chocolate Pretzel Swirl and Double Chocolate Brownie Batter. Unilever also added three flavors to the Breyers CarbSmart line and will introduce Reese's Snack Cups, three-ounce cups featuring Breyers' peanut butter ice cream with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

This spring, Breyers will introduce the Coconut Fudge Breeze flavor, which will only be available through summer 2021. This new flavor "combines a sweet coconut frozen base with a rich fudge swirl and flakes of real shredded coconut mixed throughout," according to Unilever. There will also be new Klondike Wake Me Up Coffee Donuts. These are described as "a sweet and decadent treat that features a dark chocolate hardshell with a white confectionary drizzle, and a robust frozen coffee flavor made with 100% Arabica Colombian coffee."

Magnum Ice Cream fans will also get new flavors. The Magnum MINI Truffle Bars will be available in Dark Chocolate, Berry, and Chocolate Vanilla flavors. The new Magnum Double Red Velvet includes chocolate ganache sauce swirled in cream cheese ice cream, with velvet red cake crumbles and white chocolate pieces on top, all wrapped in a cracking white chocolate shell.

Lastly, Unilever has character frozen treats. Minions fans will get to try Popsciples with a combination of strawberry banana and tart blue raspberry flavors. The Spider-Man Popsciples have a mix of strawberry, blue raspberry, and live flavors.