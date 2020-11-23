Video Resurfaces of Donald Trump Slamming Thanksgiving Turkey Named Carrots for 'Demanding a Recount' of Pardon Vote: 'That's Too Bad for Carrots'

As President Donald Trump and his campaign continue to contest the results of the 2020 election, social media users are drawing comparisons to another tense vote of the past: the 2018 turkey pardon. After America's vote was tallied, Peas was officially elected the turkey to be pardoned for that year’s annual event, though his competitor, Carrots, attempted to overturn the results, earning a few comments from Trump.

"The winner of this vote was decided by a fair and open election conducted on the White House website. This was a fair election. Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we're still fighting with Carrots," the president said during the 2018 National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony. "And I will tell you, we've come to a conclusion: Carrots, I'm sorry to tell you, the result did not change. It's too bad for Carrots."

FLASHBACK: In 2018, President Trump attacked Carrots the turkey for refusing to concede he had lost the vote on the White House turkey pardon contest. "This was a fair election... unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount." pic.twitter.com/MzcackiDwd — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 23, 2020

Video of the moment has resurfaced with renewed interest and scrutiny amid the 2020 election. After Americans headed to the polls to cast their votes, Joe Biden has risen as the projected winner, having secured a projected 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 and gaining millions more in the popular vote. Despite this, Trump and his campaign are contesting the results, bringing forth, without evidence, allegations of widespread voter fraud as they take legal action in a number of states. As Trump refuses to concede, the transition of power has also been delayed, with the General Services Administration (GSA) refusing to sign a letter of ascertainment.