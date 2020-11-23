Video Resurfaces of Donald Trump Slamming Thanksgiving Turkey Named Carrots for 'Demanding a Recount' of Pardon Vote: 'That's Too Bad for Carrots'
As President Donald Trump and his campaign continue to contest the results of the 2020 election, social media users are drawing comparisons to another tense vote of the past: the 2018 turkey pardon. After America's vote was tallied, Peas was officially elected the turkey to be pardoned for that year’s annual event, though his competitor, Carrots, attempted to overturn the results, earning a few comments from Trump.
"The winner of this vote was decided by a fair and open election conducted on the White House website. This was a fair election. Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we're still fighting with Carrots," the president said during the 2018 National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony. "And I will tell you, we've come to a conclusion: Carrots, I'm sorry to tell you, the result did not change. It's too bad for Carrots."
FLASHBACK: In 2018, President Trump attacked Carrots the turkey for refusing to concede he had lost the vote on the White House turkey pardon contest.
"This was a fair election... unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount."
Video of the moment has resurfaced with renewed interest and scrutiny amid the 2020 election. After Americans headed to the polls to cast their votes, Joe Biden has risen as the projected winner, having secured a projected 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 and gaining millions more in the popular vote. Despite this, Trump and his campaign are contesting the results, bringing forth, without evidence, allegations of widespread voter fraud as they take legal action in a number of states. As Trump refuses to concede, the transition of power has also been delayed, with the General Services Administration (GSA) refusing to sign a letter of ascertainment.
Both Peas and Carrots were born on June 28, 2018 as part of the Presidential Flock of 50 turkeys was hatched in July of that year. Peas weighed 39 pounds and had a wigspan of 36 inches. The White House at the time noted that Peas was a big fan of Brad Paisley, loved snacking on popcorn, enjoyed a little ice fishing and watching planes, and was hoping to learn to fly. His gobble was described as "boisterous."
Carrots, meanwhile, weighed 41 pounds and had a wingspan of 36 inches. The White House said that he was a fan of Elvis and loved M&Ms. His favorite sport was said to be telemark snow skiing, his favorite pastime was yoga, and he had a goal of meeting the Virginia Tech HokieBird. His gobble was described as "strong and confident."
Although Carrots drew the short end of the stick in the official vote, he still earned a pretty big prize. Following the official ceremony, as Trump announced, both Peas and Carrots were to both go on to "live out the rest of their days at Gobbler's Rest on the campus of Virginia Tech…where they will enjoy a beautiful private enclosure under the care of poultry science students and veterinarians."
Trump, however, had quipped that it wouldn't necessarily all be nice and quiet, having stated, "I have warned them that House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas." He added, "I can't gtarantee that your pardons won't be enjoined by the Ninth Circuit."
Although much is shrouded in controversy right now due to Trump's challenging of the election results, not even that is enough to put a halt to the annual turkey pardoning ceremony. This year, Corn and Cob are on the ballot to be pardoned.
Corn is 42 pounds and has a "chatty" personality. A lover of football, his favorite pastime is said to be storm chasing. He is currently working to perfect the high jump and has a goal of traveling to the Iowa State Fair. Cob, weighing in at 41 pounds, has a "type A" personality, loves soybeans, and wants to bike across America. You can vote for who you want to be pardoned by visiting the site here.
The two birds have already arrived in Washington, D.C., where they are enjoying five-star treatment ahead of the big ceremony on Thursday. Trump will officially pardon one of the birds on Thanksgiving Day at a ceremony in the Rose Garden.