Vice-Presidential Debate Spurs Continued Calls for Mics to Be Muted

Wednesday night's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris was far more civil than the presidential debate that preceded it. While President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden frequently talked over one another, Pence and Harris mostly took turns speaking. However, there were a few tense moments.

While there were a few instances of crosstalk, the biggest issue was candidates going over the times allotted by moderator Susan Page. Despite her best efforts, the candidates often completed their thoughts without regard to time limits. Page tried compensated by allowing the opponent equal time, which confused some viewers about who had more time to speak. Like during the presidential debate, Twitter users used this opportunity to suggest that future debates involve muting candidates' mics when they talk out of turn. Scroll through to see some of the tweets on the subject.