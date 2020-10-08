Vice-Presidential Debate Spurs Continued Calls for Mics to Be Muted
Wednesday night's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris was far more civil than the presidential debate that preceded it. While President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden frequently talked over one another, Pence and Harris mostly took turns speaking. However, there were a few tense moments.
While there were a few instances of crosstalk, the biggest issue was candidates going over the times allotted by moderator Susan Page. Despite her best efforts, the candidates often completed their thoughts without regard to time limits. Page tried compensated by allowing the opponent equal time, which confused some viewers about who had more time to speak. Like during the presidential debate, Twitter users used this opportunity to suggest that future debates involve muting candidates' mics when they talk out of turn. Scroll through to see some of the tweets on the subject.
All of us are justified in blaming the Commission on Presidential Debates for not giving the moderator the authority to cut the mic of any candidate who violates the rules and time limits. No excuse after the travesty in Debate One! #VPDebate— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) October 8, 2020
The mics haven't been cut off so far in the #VPDebate. Wondering if they decided not to do for @KamalaHarris and @Mike_Pence or if just hasn't gotten to the migraine level of the first pres debate between Trump and Biden. Moderator @SusanPage getting talked over a bit by Pence. pic.twitter.com/UvTVqkXUlQ— Ramy Inocencio 英若明 (@RamyInocencio) October 8, 2020
I feel like if they keep talking past their times in the debate their mics should just be muted 🤷🏽♀️— ً (@heykatori) October 8, 2020
Do the rules of the debate somehow not apply to Republicans? Why won't the moderators cut their mics? They seem to believe no rules apply to them.— Amzaf (@Amzaf2) October 8, 2020
So we’re not turning mics off at this debate? pic.twitter.com/R9pJ7Wn5Np— Ashley (@adubs80) October 8, 2020
This debate is a lot politer and more coherent, but not actually any better moderated.
If moderators don't have actual power--like the ability to cut mics--then what do we really expect them to do?— Nathaniel (@NathanielGivens) October 8, 2020
Is it really that hard to hold a debate where the moderator can shut off the mics when time is up.— Jeremy Stein (@JeremyIanStein) October 8, 2020
The debates need:— Johnathan Liker (@JohnathanLiker) October 8, 2020
⏱ Timers we can see.
🔇 Mutable mics. #VicePresidentialDebate2020