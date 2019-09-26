Vaping Death Roll Rises to 12, Illnesses Rocket to 805

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that the number of vaping-related lung illnesses has risen to 805, up from 503 the week prior, with the death toll reaching 12. While cases have been reported in 46 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the deaths have occurred in California (2), Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (2), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, and Oregon.

Of the 805 cases, the CDC has received complete sex and age data on 373 cases, revealing that among the reported cases, 67 percent, or two thirds have been seen in those aged 18 to 34. Those under the age of 21 are the second to most affected age group at 38 percent. Additionally, CDC’s data shows that nearly three fourths, or 72 percent, of cases are male.

“Most patients have reported a history of using e-cigarette products containing THC. Many patients have reported using THC and nicotine. Some have reported the use of e-cigarette products containing only nicotine,” the CDC says. “We do not yet know the specific cause of these lung injuries. The investigation has not identified any specific e-cigarette or vaping product (devices, liquids, refill pods, and/or cartridges) or substance that is linked to all cases.”

According to the CDC, symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever, fatigue, and abdominal pain. Those affected with the illness have reported that symptoms developed over a few days or, in other cases, over several weeks.

The CDC’s announcement came just hours after Mississippi health officials announced the first death, stating on their website that the death occurred in “an individual under the age of 30.”

Just a day earlier, Florida and Georgia both reported the first deaths in their states.

In response to the illnesses, the CDC is urging people to stop use of e-cigarette products.

“While this investigation is ongoing, people should consider not using e-cigarette products,” Dr. Dana Meaney-Delman, incident manager of the CDC’s response to the vaping-related lung injuries, said. “People who do use e-cigarette products should monitor themselves for symptoms, for example, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea and vomiting — and promptly seek medical attention for any health concerns.”

Several states, including New York, Michigan, and Massachusetts have since announced measures to reduce e-cigarette use, with the latter announcing Tuesday that it will “temporarily pause all sales of vaping products.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has announced plans to “clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes to reverse the deeply concerning epidemic of youth e-cigarette use that is impacting children, families, schools and communities.”