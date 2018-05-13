Vanessa Trump’s High School Sweetheart Claims She Helped Him Deliver Marijuana

Donald Trump Jr’s estranged wife Vanessa‘s high school sweetheart claims that she used to help him make marijuana deliveries.

Valentin Rivera recently shared openly about his past with Vanessa, claiming that they dated while she attended the elite Upper West Side Dwight prep high school, and that she would drive him to drug deals.

Eventually he was arrested and sent to Rikers Island where she would visit him occasionally, which he says she was “heartbroken” over.

“The first time [she came to visit], she was upset — she cried a little bit — but after a while, we get used to things,” Rivera reportedly said. “She only came to visit me twice because her mother forbid her from coming to visit me.”

He went son to reveal that he joined the Latin Kings gang while he was in prison, saying, “I came home [to New York City], I was a full-blown Latin King, and now I came home to a whole nation of Latin Kings.”

“[Vanessa] was worried in the beginning,” Rivera told reporters, “but after I guess seeing the power of who I became, she was cool with it.”

He also says that she “liked that type of environment — being around gang members and stuff,” and even “got into a couple of little catfights.”

“She was pretty jealous,” he added, “as far as other girls and stuff, she let it be known that I was her man.”

In addition to the stories of their relationship, Rivera also reportedly shared some letters Vanessa wrote to him while in jail. As shared by Page Six, one of the letters reportedly read, “I can’t wait till that year because a lot’s going to happen. My 18th birthday, you’ll be back in my arms, my prom, and I want to get pregnant and have a baby with you after January,” the letter reportedly added. “I want to get pregnant so the baby is born after I graduate since it takes 9 months.”

People reports that they reached out to representatives for Vanessa but their inquiry was immediately responded to.

Interestingly, details of a call between Trump Jr.’s alleged mistress Aubrey O’Day and Vanessa were recently revealed, with O’Day reportedly “shocked” at what was said, due to mother-of-three’s sharp language.

According to reports, a source close to the situation said, “Vanessa went gangster, Aubrey was shocked. Vanessa said some extremely unladylike things to her.”

The call reportedly went on with Vanessa comparing her and O’Day’s bodies, as well as their respective sexual skills. The comparisons were allegedly done using very graphic terminology.

While the phone call details sound very unlike the image of Vanessa that the public has seen lately, it is not too far off from how she was described by a former classmate back in 1998.

At the time, New York Magazine put out an article about iconic actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s “p— posse”, of which Vanessa was reportedly a part of after having allegedly hooked up with the star in a club.

The classmate who spoke about Vanessa called her a “total gangster b—,” and said, “she was an ill thug.”

“She went out with this Latin King for like three years,” the classmate went on to claim, who has now been identified as Rivera.

As has been widely reported, it was announced in March that Trump Jr. and Vanessa are divorcing after 12 years of marriage. At the same time, it was also revealed that he had a romantic relationship with singer/actress O’Day while he was married to Vanessa.