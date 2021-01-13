US National Guard Members Sleep on Capitol Floor Amid Impeachment Proceedings

In the wake of the Washington D.C. riot on Jan. 6, U.S. National Guard members are sleeping on the Capitol floor, amid new impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The troops were brought in to guard the Capitol after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists attacked the building in protest of the election results. The violent crowd stormed the building, destroying property and occupying lawmaker offices, as well as the Senate chambers.

The National Guard was brought in the same day, to help law enforcement regain control of the area and maintain order. This week, many more troops were added to the ranks, as Congress begins impeachment proceedings, and as the city prepares for Inauguration Day, wherein Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. The Military Times reported this week that over 6,000 National Guard troops have ascended upon the area, to help protect Congress and the Capitol. "I never thought I would see this in my own country," one of the troopers said while speaking to the outlet.

This is our National Guard, sleeping in the halls of the Capitol today, as captured by my colleague @DaniellaMicaela. And unlike House members who choose to stay in their offices to either save money or make some kind of a point, they have no House gym or shower to use. pic.twitter.com/4wh9JhxkWO — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) January 13, 2021

Now, photos have begun to emerge on social media, showing many troops sleeping on the floors in the halls of the Capitol. The exhausted and dedicated American soldiers are working around the clock to guard the sentinel of Democracy, and that means resting when and wherever they can. Scroll down to see more photos and video of the troops, and read what Twitter users are saying.