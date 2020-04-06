UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care After Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Johnson had been hospitalized St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday after suffering “persistent symptoms.” His condition, however, worsened, and he was moved to the ICU Monday under the advice of his medical team.

“Since Sunday evening, the prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” a statement obtained by the BBC read. “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

CNBC reports that Johnson was transferred to the ICU around 7 p.m. GMT. At the time of the transfer, he was conscious. The outlet reported that his medical team made the decision as a precaution should he require ventilation. While he is hospitalized, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, will stand in for him.

Johnson, 55, had announced on March 27 that he had tested positive for the virus. In a video shared to Twitter, he said that he had been tested after he began to experience “mild symptoms,” including a temperature and persistent cough. A little more than a week later, on Sunday night, he revealed that he had been taken to the hospital “for some routine tests” as he was “still experiencing coronavirus symptoms.”

Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020

