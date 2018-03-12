Footage Reveals UFO Over Atlantic, Shocking Navy Pilot: ‘What Is That Thing?’

A newly released clip shows the moment military personnel caught an unidentified flying object cruising over the Atlantic Ocean at a remarkable speed, and some say it’s proof that the government needs to take UFO research more seriously.

The video was posted online by the To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science, a private research company dedicated to UFO research. The organization didn’t say how it obtained the footage, though itsaid that others could get declassified footage through the freedom of information act.

The video was shot from a camera on board a US Navy F/A 18 jet, reportedly flying at 25,000 feet. It was taken in 2015, and has been declassified along with lots of other information on the Pentagon’s secretive UFO research program.

“Woohoo! Got it!” cries the cameraman in the recording, as his camera locks on to the quickly moving object.

“What the f— is that thing?” wonders another in the radio broadcast.

“Did you just box a moving target?”

“No, it’s in autotrack.”

“Oh my gosh, dude,” says one of the witnesses. “Wow! What is that, man?” asks another.”Look at that flying!”

Christopher Mellon, a former defense official in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, recently wrote about the UFO phenomenon and the newly released videos in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post. He said that this video and many others like it “appear to provide evidence of the existence of aircraft far superior to anything possessed by the United States or its allies.”

Mellon is quite frank in his belief that the U.S. government is not investing enough time and attention into the issue of UFOs, even after the public was surprised to learn last year that a $22 million research project had existed at all. Mellon said that the military is determined to “treat such incidents as isolated events rather than as part of a pattern requiring serious attention and investigation.”

As for possible explanations for the UFOs, Mellon was hesitant to speculate, instead focusing on the government’s need to do more research. He said possible explanations are that the U.S. has been “technologically leap-frogged by Russia or China,” or they could “be evidence of some alien civilization. Unfortunately, we have no idea, because we aren’t even seeking answers.”

According to Mellon, as mysterious as the videos of these aircraft may be, “so is the paralysis of the US government in the face of such evidence.”