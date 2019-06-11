See Valentina Shevchenko’s Brutal KO Head-Kick to Jessica Eye

Valentina Shevchenko delivered a brutal KO head-kick to Jessica Eye during UFC 238, allowing her to retain her place as the women's flyweight champion.

The vicious blow was dealt in the second round of the match, with Shevchenko hammering one swift kick to Eye's head that laid her out.

After the match, Eye sent a message out to her fans, tweeting, "Thank you for caring about me. I had a great camp and felt the best I have ever. I made some mistakes that cost me dearly. This fight game can be rough at times, but it's what I signed up for."

Valentina Shevchenko kicked Jessica Eye so hard to the head. Fear soon ran through everyone watching #UFC238. Listen for the moment when her shin make contact with her head.. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/iEwnQyUV8z — KevinNoel (@KevinNoel) June 9, 2019

Shevchenko also issued a statement after the fight, saying, "It's sport. If you are not doing this kind of KO, you will get this kind of KO, and no one wants to get it."

"That's why we are training very hard to be better than our opponents," she added. "Everybody who steps into the Octagon, they know what they can get."

A ridiculous knockout for Valentina Shevchenko against Jessica Eye. It was just the 2nd head-kick knockout ever in a women's UFC title fight. The other? Holly Holm against Ronda Rousey at UFC 193. She makes her first successful defense of the UFC women's flyweight title. pic.twitter.com/CPqWaS3Hfj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 9, 2019

Many UFC who saw the moment life took to social media to comment on i , with Barstool Sports journalist Robbie Fox, "HOLY F— SHEVCHENKO KICKED EYE'S HEAD OFF"

"Damn man! That's a scary KO. I hope Jessica is OK. Match making is tough to do in that division. Good luck defeating @BulletValentina at 125," MMA fighter Kenny Florian added.

The only other head kick knockout (before Shevchenko tonight) in a women's UFC title fight was by Holly Holm when she defeated Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in 2015. #UFC238 (@ESPNStatsInfo) — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) June 9, 2019

"Valentina Shevchenko just knocked Jessica Eye into another dimension with her foot flush to her jaw. Yikes," another fan said.

"Glad to see that Jessica Eye was up on her feet," the fan then added. "It's moments like this when fighters go out in the harshest way from a loss that I remind myself they deserve so much more respect than they get for stepping in that octagon while I sit like a couch potato and watch."

Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC / Getty Images