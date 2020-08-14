Tucker Carlson Mispronounces Kamala Harris' Name During Fox News Show, Loses It When Corrected by Guest

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson may have mispronounced Sen. Kamala Harris's name but he's not going down without a fight. After pronouncing her name incorrectly a few times, one of his guests, Democratic political consultant Richard Goodstein, corrected him, conveying how pronunciation is a sign of respect. But Carlson defended his actions in the lack of articulation, stating it was unintentional and does not feel as if he's disrespecting her by accidentally mispronouncing her name.

Carlson was also quick to point out Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, who chose Harris as his Vice President candidate, also mispronounced her name as well, further defending himself later. "I think out of respect for someone who's going to be on the national ticket, pronouncing her name right is kind of a bare minimum," Goodstein noted after he told Carlson how to properly say her name.

Tucker Carlson loses it when a guest corrects his pronunciation of Kamala Harris's name pic.twitter.com/1fHIrPGuwN — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) August 12, 2020

Carlson was quick to interrupt. "So I'm disrespecting her by mispronouncing her name unintentionally? So it begins. [...] Look, I unintentionally mispronounced her name but I love the idea that she's immune from criticism."

Seemingly unsettled over the pointed criticism, Carlson took to his Instagram account to show a video of Biden pronouncing her name the same way he did when he was corrected for it. In his video, he shares a clip of CNN calling him out for his mispronunciation. However, shortly thereafter, he then shares a clip of Biden also saying her name incorrectly.

On Aug. 12, Biden announced the California Senator as his running mate for the presidential election. The pick marks the first time that a Black woman has been nominated for the national office by a major political party. He made the initial announcement by first telling supporters via email and text, writing, "Joe Biden here. Big news: I've chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we're going to beat Trump." She is now the first Black woman and the first person with Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major political party in the United States.

Harris is also only the fourth woman in history to be included on a presidential ticket with the first three being Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, Sarah Palin in 2008, and Hilary Clinton in 2016.