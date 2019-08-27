Tropical Storm Dorian Expected to Hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday

Residents of Puerto Rico are bracing themselves for Tropical Storm Dorian. The storm is set to reach land on Wednesday. From there, Florida remains in its path.

“The threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions, along with storm surge, in the Bahamas and along portions of the Florida east coast have increased,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place.”

As of Tuesday, winds from Tropical Storm Dorian have topped out at 50 mph. To classify as a hurricane, wind speeds must hit 74 mph. There’s a chance this storm could become a hurricane by landfall as a hurricane watch has been issued for Puerto Rico.

In a 5 p.m. ET advisory, the NHC explained how the storm’s trajectory will see the center of the storm, “pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and move near or just east of eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night.”

Florida is expected to receive heavy rainfall later in the week and possibly into the following week. There is still much uncertainty as to what this storm will look like as the weekend approaches. The Weather Channel noted that Florida residents should continue to actively monitor the situation.

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, sent out a series of tweets regarding the storm possibility.

Today, I received a full briefing from @FLSERT Director Moskowitz and I’ve been in contact with County Emergency Management Directors to make sure our state is ready for #TropicalStormDorian. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 27, 2019

Based on the current track of #TropicalStormDorian, all residents on the East Coast should prepare for impacts, including strong winds, heavy rain and flooding. Make sure to have your supplies ready and follow @FLSERT and local media for the latest updates on the forecast. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 27, 2019

Florida State University is also watching the trajectory as it prepares for its football program’s season opener this weekend in Tallahassee.

“We are monitoring weather projections for the potential storm, as are the officials in Jacksonville, at Boise State, and at ESPN and the ACC,” Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn said in a statement provided to the Idaha Statesmen. “It is too soon to make any decisions, but when they are made, the safety of the student-athletes and the fans attending the game will, as always, be the top priority.”