Watch: College Head Coach Mocks Opponent From Sideline

The University of Texas won a college football bowl game for the first time since 2012 and first-year head coach Tom Herman chose to celebrate with his team, perhaps at the cost of public perception.

Late in the fourth quarter of the contest, which resulted in a 33-16 victory over the University of Missouri, Herman was caught on camera mocking a celebration that Missouri quarterback Drew Lock did in the third quarter of the game.

First, the Lock celebration:

It would appear as if Drew Lock is strapped in #TexasBowl pic.twitter.com/WJMSXmgMlv — Jonathan Valencia (@JonValencia_WiB) December 28, 2017

Now for Herman:

Tom Herman appears to be mocking Missour QB Drew Lock’s celebration. pic.twitter.com/pafqeBq5hp — Scott Bell (@ScottBellDMN) December 28, 2017

Additionally, Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger made the same mocking gesture, further angering Missouri fans.

Here is Texas coach, Tom Herman and QB Sam Ehlinger mocking Drew Lock’s touchdown celebration from earlier in the game. Absolute trash. pic.twitter.com/slE3uDJYhS — Missouri Sports (@MizzouSports1) December 28, 2017

The one person not mad was Lock.

His celebration is something he has done for much of the season. The move was inspired by the rap song Secure the Bag, and the quarterback has pretended to strap on his invisible backpack through much of the season.

He said that the opposing coach paying that much attention to him is humorous — adding that if he played for Herman he would appreciate the energy.

“You can look at it like this is a pretty big program. And when the head coach is mocking your dance move you must be doing something right. You’re not a nobody. You’re definitely doing something that’s catching other people’s attention. When you think about, ‘We are Texas,’ and ‘We are the amazing program we’ve always been,’ and the head coach is doing that, I’m going to walk with my head high and a little chip on my shoulder when that happened,” he told StLToday.com.

“If you’re going to do that you’re being a player’s coach. If I was on the (Texas) team I would dig it. I would have been like, ‘Damn, Coach is balling with us. He’s out here having fun.’ But at the same time you have to keep in mind how the other team is going to take it. That’s how I took it. I was like, ‘All right. I must be doing something correct,’ ” he added.

Curiously, the postgame news conference did not involve Herman addressing the situation.