✖

Tom Cruise is currently on the set of Mission Impossible 7, stepping into the shoes of Agent Ethan Hunt once again. The movie remains in production despite issues with COVID-19 regulations while Cruise draws attention with dating rumors. He is being linked to co-star Hayley Atwell.

According to a source on the production set, Cruise, 58, and Atwell, 38, began dating after they met ahead of filming. The source told The Sun that the two actors "hit it off from day one." Hunt and Peggy Carter then reportedly got closer due to the coronavirus. "Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable," the source also said. "They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy."

The rumors continued after a recent screening in London. Witnesses spotted the two holding hands, fueling speculation that they might "go public" with their relationship in the near future. Photographers also showed the two actors dressed to the nines and holding hands. Although these images appeared to be from a scene in Mission Impossible 7.

Cruise has three children from previous relationships. Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, are from his marriage to Nicole Kidman. Suri, 14, is from his relationship with Katie Holmes. Cruise has not had a long-term partner since his marriage to Holmes. He was previously linked to Laura Prepon and Elizabeth Moss.

Mission Impossible 7 is the third film in the series directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also served as the writer. He previously directed Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and Mission Impossible: Fallout. There are not many details available about the plot, but several prominent actors are returning for the upcoming film. Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett will all reprise their roles. Newcomers include Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, and Esai Morales.

Mission Impossible 7 has a current release date of Nov. 19, 2021. The eighth film in the franchise, also directed by McQuarrie, has a release date of Nov. 4, 2022. Although Mission Impossible 7's date could potentially change.

Cruise recently sparked comments with an on-set rant toward members of the production crew. People were not following coronavirus guidelines, and he responded by saying that he was beyond apologies. Anyone that did not follow the procedures would lose their job.

"They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. ... I'm on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers. They are looking at us and using us to make their movies," Cruise yelled in leaked audio. "We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers."

"If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again," he continued. "That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down."

"So I am sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you do it you're out! We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone."