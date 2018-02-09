Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Super Bowl Loss: ‘One Feeling I Have Is Gratitude’

Five days after the New England Patriots lost in their Super Bowl LII match-up, quarterback Tom Brady has spoken out about the historic game.

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life,” Brady wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He continued to offer thanks and appreciation for his and the Patriots’ several supporters.

“Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win. Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey,” he continued.

The quarterback, who has earned five Super Bowl rings during his NFL career, also expressed “gratitude” to the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Patriots 41-33 for their first Super Bowl championship and first NFL title since 1960.

“Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship),” added Brady,

“Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are. And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams.”

Brady, who is 5-3 in Super Bowls, faced backlash for his immediate reaction after the Patriots lost. He left the field without shaking hands with Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, the Super Bowl MVP, which is considered a sign of sportsmanship.

“Losing sucks,” Brady said afterward. “It does suck.”

That led some to call Brady a sore loser.

*NEW COLUMN*

Tom Brady may be America’s best, richest, most successful football player – but after his graceless sore loser performance yesterday, he’ll never have our respect.https://t.co/tR6nXs0EcD pic.twitter.com/6NXdgYh4Jo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 5, 2018

But Brady did “stop in his tracks” to congratulate Eagles rookie defensive end Derek Barnett after the game.