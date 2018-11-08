Thousand Oaks Shooting Suspect Identified as David Ian Long

The suspected gunman who opened fire at a crowded Thousand Oaks, California bar Wednesday night, killing 12 people, has been identified by authorities as David Ian Long, who also died Wednesday night.

Long, whose neighbors told ABC 7 went by his middle name, used a .45-caliber handgun, which was purchased legally, and a smoke device in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. Long, whom The Associated Press reports is a 29-year-old white man, died at the scene; officials from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office did not want to count him as one of the 12 victims.

Long, a former Marine, was found dead of a gunshot wound in an office near the entrance of the bar, Dean said during a press briefing Thursday morning. Authorities are presuming his death to be suicide.

According to NBC News, Long drove his mother’s vehicle to the bar. Police said the gunman was “heavily tattooed” but did not provide details about the tattoos, which were used to identify him along with his fingerprints. He was not carrying a driver’s license or any other form of identification, Dean said on the Today show.

A total of 25 other people were injured, 23 of which were self-transported to hospitals, and two of whom were taken by ambulance, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

While a motive in the shooting was not immediately clear, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said there was no evidence linking the attack to terrorism. At Thursday’s press briefing, he said “there is no connection as of yet” as to why Long chose the Borderline Bar & Grill, which many college students occupied Wednesday night as part of the bar’s “college country night.”

One of the 12 victims was Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the force who planned on retiring in the coming year. Helus was survived by a wife and son.

Dean held back tears as he commemorated Helus, whom he described as a friend. “Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff’s sergeant who was totally committed,” he said. “And tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives.”

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday morning that he was briefed on the “terrible shooting.”

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar….” he wrote.

In a second tweet, he thanked the first responders and commemorated Helus.

….Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

