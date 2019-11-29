Thanksgiving 2019: All the Best Holiday Freebies to Get This Black Friday

Black Friday doorbusters may be winding down, but there are still plenty of freebies going around that will help you check things off your Christmas shopping list well past Cyber Monday. While early-morning shoppers are now headed home for a well-deserved nap with their Black Friday scores, retailers and restaurant chains are keeping the deals going well past sundown on Friday.

This year, many retailers and restaurants kicked off their Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving or even earlier, and many are keeping those same deals and more running, allowing customers the chance to score everything from mega coupons, free swag, and, in some instances, free food!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see all of the freebies that you can nab this Thanksgiving season!

​

Bass Bro Shops: Keeping with tradition, the outdoor retailer will have free crafts, free photos with Santa and other kids’ activities through Christmas Eve, including on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday. You can learn more about the family-friendly activities at www.basspro.com/santa and at www.cabelas.com/santa.

CVS: Those hoping to score deals at the pharmacy chain will need a CVS loyalty card , though the deals are worth it. During its three-day Black Friday sale from Thanksgiving through Saturday, customers will be able to score seven items for free after ExtraBucks Rewards and coupons, with deals on everything from gum to toothpaste, a box of store-brand acetaminophen, and even a free 23andMe genetic DNA starter kit.

​

DoorDash: In an effort to encourage you to eat locally for Small Business Saturday, the food delivery service is offering $5 off an order of at least $10 at participating restaurants in Austin, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia with the code “EATATX,” “EATDENVER,” “EATDETROIT,” “EATLA,” or “EAT PHILLY” from Nov. 30 through Dec. 1.

Jack In the Box: Beginning Black Friday and running through Cyber Monday, customers can nab a free Jack’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase through eClub or text subscription. Don’t have a subscription? Simply sign up at www.jackinthebox.com/offers.

​

Häagen Dazs: On Black Friday only, customers who are part of the loyalty program and who purchase a Dazzler Sundae will receive a free mini cup or cone.

Krispy Kreme: On Saturday, Nov. 30, rewards members will receive a free select doughnut.

McDonald’s: Now through Monday, Dec. 2, customers can receive McDelivery with Uber Eats with no delivery fee on eligible orders. The beloved fast food chain, home of the Big Mac, is also running a contest through Monday for a chance to win a year of free late-night McDelivery and other prizes.

​

Office Depot: All Office Depot OfficeMax Rewards members can get select Duracell batteries and K-Cup coffee pods free after rewards from Thanksgiving through Saturday, Nov. 30. The members-only freebies are available only while supplies lasts and limited to four of each item per rewards member.

Quiznos: New and existing Toasty Points reward members can get a half-price eight-inch sub when you buy an eight-inch Prime Rib sub. The deal lasts from Friday, Nov. 29 until Sunday, Dec. 1.

​

Shake Shack: Beginning on Nov. 27 and lasting through Sunday, Dec. 1, every order placed through Grubhub or the Shake Shack pickup app will come with a scratch-off card that will allow customers to score anything from free delivery through a year of free Shake Shack.

Subway: Now through Saturday, Nov. 30, Subway is offering customers zero delivery fees on eligible orders with code GETSUBWAY19.

The Cheesecake Factory: For every $25 in gift cards you purchase from the Cheesecake Factory from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2, you’ll get two Slice of Joy Cards, which can be redeemed or a slice of cheesecake.

​

TooJay’s: From Friday through Monday, kids 12 and under eat for free with the purchase of an adult entrée. The coupon, available at www.toojays.com, must be shown, and the deal is only good for one free kid’s meal per one paid adult entrée.

Wendy’s: Craving a delicious Frosty? For a limited time only, you can score a free Jr. Frosty with every order for an entire year simply by purchasing a $2 Frosty Key Tag. Part of a fundraiser, 85 percent of the money raised from the key tags goes to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

​

Wienerschnitzel: Customers can score a free Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone with any purchase from now until Sunday.

World Market: The first 100 customers in-store Friday, Saturday and Sunday will score a $10 certificate and a free tote bag.