Texas Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault of Former Student in Fast-Food Parking Lot

A history teacher in Texas has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after getting intimate with a former student following a meeting in a fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Michelle Schiffer, 23, met up with a student, who is now 16 but was 15 at the time, at Chick-fil-A and then went to a friend’s house where they had sexual relations, according to PEOPLE.

Per court records, Schiffer has been charged with “having an improper relationship with a student” and “sexual assault of a child.”

She appeared before a judge on Wednesday who set her bond at $30,000 and directed her to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Schiffer did post her bond, but it’s unclear if she entered a plea or retained legal council.

The teacher also allegedly revealed that she smoked marijuana with the underage student.

Reportedly, Schiffer’s misdeeds were uncovered when an anonymous student went to the principal of Cypress Springs High School and divulged the interactions.

That student claimed that the boy Schiffer had been involved with told them about the situation.

The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District immediately fired the teacher upon learning of her indiscretions.

“We will continue to protect our students and not tolerate relationships of an inappropriate nature,” they said in a statement.