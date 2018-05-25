Texas School Shooting Suspect Seeks ‘Reasonable Bail’

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspected shooter from the Santa Fe School Shooting on Friday, reportedly wants to appeal to the courts about setting a bond.

Pagourtzis is currently being held by the Galveston County Jail on capital murder charges for the deaths of nine students and one teacher with no bond. However in a motion filed on Wednesday Pagourtzis’ attorneys requested an official bond amount citing that their client had a “constitutional right” to some form of bail.

Pagourtzis admitted to committing the shooting on Friday in an affidavit with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department, saying that each of the victims that were killed were specific targets.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed in a press conference that Pagourtzis used two guns for the shooting — a .38 revolver and a shotgun, both of which belonged to his father. Police also found evidence in his personal journal and cell phone indicating that he intended to commit suicide after the shooting.

“We also know information already that the shooter has information contained in journals on his computer and his cell phone that he said that not only did he want to commit the shooting, but he wanted to commit suicide after the shooting,” Abbott told reporters in a press conference.

“As you probably know, he gave himself up and admitted at the time he didn’t have the courage to commit the suicide, that he wanted to take his own life earlier,” he continued.

Survivors of the shooting said Pagourtzis taunted his victims multiple times before shooting them.

“He was playing music, making jokes, had slogans and rhymes he kept saying,” student Trenton Beazely said in an interview on Good Morning America. “Every time he’d kill someone he’d say, ‘another one bites the dust.’”

However, Pagourtzis’ father Antonios Pagourtzis claimed in an interview earlier this week that his son was a victim rather than a criminal, claiming that he was being bullied by multiple people at the high school.

“My son, to me, is not a criminal, he’s a victim,” he said. “The kid didn’t own guns, I owned guns.”

He went on to say his son never showed any violent tendencies prior to the shooting.

“He pulled the trigger but he is not this person,” Antonios said. “It is like we see in the movies when someone gets into his body and does things that are not done. It’s not possible in one day for the child to have changed so much.”